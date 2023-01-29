EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5,598.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

