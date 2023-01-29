EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $104.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

