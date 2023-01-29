EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,023 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2,651.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

