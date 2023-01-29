EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

