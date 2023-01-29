EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.61 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $358.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.47 and a 200 day moving average of $324.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.