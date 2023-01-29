EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

