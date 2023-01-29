EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

