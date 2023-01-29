EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $138.09 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $312.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

