EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 477.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

