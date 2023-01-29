EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $245.27.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.