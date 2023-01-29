Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.22–$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Express Stock Performance

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The firm had revenue of $434.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Express will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Express

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Express to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Express by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

