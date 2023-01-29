Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

