Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

