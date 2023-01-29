Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

