Financial Survey: Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puyi and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Puyi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Puyi and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 30.17% 63.55% 32.80%

Volatility & Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $28.18 million 13.70 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 6.11 $211.40 million $3.47 20.48

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Puyi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

(Get Rating)

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.