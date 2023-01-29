First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.26 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

