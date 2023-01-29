First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
First Merchants Trading Up 0.1 %
FRMEP stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
First Merchants Company Profile
