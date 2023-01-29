First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,662. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.