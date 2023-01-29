First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

FDEU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. 28,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,816. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

