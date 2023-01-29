First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.