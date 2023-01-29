First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX remained flat at $84.70 during trading on Friday. 17,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,959. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

