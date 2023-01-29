First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 101.3% in January

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 48,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
