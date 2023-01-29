First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 101.3% in January

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 48,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000.

