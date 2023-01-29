First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:QABA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
