First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QABA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.