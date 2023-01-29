FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 57.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

