Floki Inu (FLOKI) Trading 148.3% Higher Over Last Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 70.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $257.78 million and approximately $39.74 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded 148.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00399217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.17 or 0.28022076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00577058 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.