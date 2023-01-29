Flow Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Flow has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $38.80 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004661 BTC on major exchanges.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

