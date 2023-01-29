Forum Financial Management LP Buys 62 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.79.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

