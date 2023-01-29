Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,090,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

