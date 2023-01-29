Forum Financial Management LP Has $227,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Moderna stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

