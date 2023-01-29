Forum Financial Management LP Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.