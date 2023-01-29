Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

PAYX opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

