Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

