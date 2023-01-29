Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $114.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $136.82.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

