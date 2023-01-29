Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 7,513 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Asana were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Up 6.8 %

Asana stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

