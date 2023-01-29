Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $504,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

