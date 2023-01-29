Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

