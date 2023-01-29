Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $436,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

