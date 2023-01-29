Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $484,000 Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,479,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 398,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,414,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CADE opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.