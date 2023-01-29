Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,049 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

