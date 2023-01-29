Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,845 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,900,823 shares of company stock worth $41,123,844. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

