Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,029 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

