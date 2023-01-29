Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,028 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 199,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

CHKP stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

