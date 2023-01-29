Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $433,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

