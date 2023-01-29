Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
