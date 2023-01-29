Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Frasers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

SDIPF remained flat at $8.08 on Friday. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

