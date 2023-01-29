Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 132,483 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,483 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 4.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

