Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TWST traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 741,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,053. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.37. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.