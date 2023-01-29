Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $105.38. 7,784,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,274. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.