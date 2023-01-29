Freemont Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

VRTX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $321.45. 1,288,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

