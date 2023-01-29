Freemont Management S.A. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $146.73. 4,061,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $522,267. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

